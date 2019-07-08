Head-To-Head Survey: Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) versus Brilliance China Automotive (NASDAQ:BCAUY)

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) and Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

This table compares Spartan Motors and Brilliance China Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Motors $816.16 million 0.45 $15.01 million $0.48 21.48 Brilliance China Automotive $661.40 million 8.73 $879.54 million $1.74 6.58

Brilliance China Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spartan Motors. Brilliance China Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spartan Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Spartan Motors has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Spartan Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Spartan Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spartan Motors and Brilliance China Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Motors 1.39% 8.21% 4.26% Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Spartan Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Brilliance China Automotive pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Spartan Motors pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brilliance China Automotive pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brilliance China Automotive is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spartan Motors and Brilliance China Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Motors 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brilliance China Automotive 0 1 1 0 2.50

Spartan Motors currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.39%. Given Spartan Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spartan Motors is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Summary

Spartan Motors beats Brilliance China Automotive on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment provides walk-in vans, cutaway vans, truck bodies, and parts and accessories for use in e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Spartan Upfit Services, and Reach brands. This segment also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and distributes related aftermarket parts and accessories. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment provides emergency response cabs and chassis, pumpers, aerial ladder components for fire trucks, rescue equipment, tankers, and parts and accessories under the Spartan, Smeal, Ladder Tower, and UST brands, as well as offers body, aerial, pump, drivetrain, and chassis repair and maintenance services. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment offers motor home chassis; and defense and specialty chassis and vehicles, as well as provides related aftermarket parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis. The company sells its products through a network of independent truck dealers, original equipment manufacturers, dealer distributors, leasing companies, and municipalities and other governmental entities, as well as to commercial and individual end users. Spartan Motors, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, Michigan.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include mouldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, interior decoration products, and engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also offers sport activity vehicles. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.