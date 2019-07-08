Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (GCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 18th

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$24.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$20.40 and a 52 week high of C$25.30.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 448,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,347,145.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 448,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,347,145. Also, Director Petros Christodoulou acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,509.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,867. Insiders have purchased 450,650 shares of company stock worth $10,387,365 over the last 90 days.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

