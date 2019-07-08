Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:NVSIF) and Ribbon Communications (OTCMKTS:RBBN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:NVSIF) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Grown Rogue International has a beta of -1030.42, indicating that its share price is 103,142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grown Rogue International and Ribbon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ribbon Communications 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ribbon Communications has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Ribbon Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $20,000.00 31.04 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Ribbon Communications $577.91 million 0.90 -$76.81 million $0.48 10.21

Grown Rogue International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ribbon Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International N/A N/A -2,015.00% Ribbon Communications -10.90% 8.08% 5.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Grown Rogue International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products in Oregon. Its products include flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; pre-rolls; vape cartridges; concentrates and oils; dark chocolate line; and other derivative products. The company sells its products directly to dispensaries. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services. Its enterprise solutions include unified communications (UC), Nortel private branch exchange evolution, UC security, contact centers, Microsoft Skype for Business, session management, and security and cloud communications solutions that allows enterprises to connect securely to SIP trunks and modernize communications networks. The company also offers solution and business consulting, system integration, deployment, and managed care services; and support services, such as managing software updates, appliance maintenance, appliance spare services and managed spares programs, and emergency assistance during disaster recovery. It serves telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers, and enterprises through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

