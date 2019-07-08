Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPP. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ GPP opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $325.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.78% and a negative return on equity of 71.28%. The company had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

