Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €22.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.10 ($28.03).

FRA:GYC opened at €20.66 ($24.02) on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €21.92.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

