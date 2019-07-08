Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) a SEK 192 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 192 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOLV-B. HSBC set a SEK 170 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group set a SEK 112 price target on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America set a SEK 120 price target on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 200 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 139 price target on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 159.55.

STO:VOLV-B opened at SEK 147 on Thursday. Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 141.55.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

