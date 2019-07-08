Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.81 Million

Analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to post $511.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $516.17 million and the lowest is $506.40 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $434.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $477.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.17 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 6.45%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FND. Gordon Haskett raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.08.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 711,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director George Vincent West sold 564,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $24,114,342.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Laube sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,366,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,764,663. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,784,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,156 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,642,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,929,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after buying an additional 291,235 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 9.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,909,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,706,000 after buying an additional 164,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 41.1% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,679,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,221,000 after buying an additional 488,925 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

