Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Lowered to GBX 3,400 at Morgan Stanley

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FEVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,428.57 ($44.80).

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,121 ($27.71) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,554.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 2,106 ($27.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,120 ($53.84). The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

