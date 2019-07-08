Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SATS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Echostar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Echostar from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.73. Echostar has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Echostar had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Echostar’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Echostar will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $2,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,011.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Echostar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Echostar by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,166,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in Echostar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Echostar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Echostar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

