Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $2.00. Eastman Chemical posted earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 87.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 116.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.45. 1,355,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,874. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

