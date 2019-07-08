Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) to post sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the highest is $2.68 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $9.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 566.0% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 46.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,996,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,255. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $46.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

