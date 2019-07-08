Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to post $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.18. Danaher also posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.62. The company had a trading volume of 121,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

In other news, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $247,771.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,250,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,448 shares of company stock worth $59,724,640 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 188.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

