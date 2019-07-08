Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of CRON traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 360,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,532. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of C$7.33 and a 52 week high of C$32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 35.31.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

