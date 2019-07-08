Contrasting Redpoint Bio (OTCMKTS:RPBC) & EXACT Sciences (OTCMKTS:EXAS)

Redpoint Bio (OTCMKTS:RPBC) and EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of EXACT Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Redpoint Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of EXACT Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Redpoint Bio and EXACT Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redpoint Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A EXACT Sciences 0 1 11 0 2.92

EXACT Sciences has a consensus price target of $109.40, indicating a potential downside of 7.33%. Given EXACT Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EXACT Sciences is more favorable than Redpoint Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Redpoint Bio and EXACT Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redpoint Bio N/A N/A N/A EXACT Sciences -41.58% -28.83% -13.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Redpoint Bio and EXACT Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redpoint Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EXACT Sciences $454.46 million 33.55 -$175.15 million ($1.36) -86.80

Redpoint Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EXACT Sciences.

About Redpoint Bio

Redpoint Bio Corporation, a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of healthier foods and new approaches for the treatment of diabetes and obesity by understanding the biology of taste and its relationship to metabolism, satiety, and diabetes. It enters into a license and commercialization agreement with International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. for the development, manufacture, use, and commercialization of RP44, which is a component of the stevia plant that works as a sweetness enhancer amplifying the existing sugary sweetness in a food or beverage. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

