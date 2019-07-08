Contrasting Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) & Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.1% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Main Street Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Main Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Main Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $4.86 billion 4.21 $176.55 million $9.06 81.63 Main Street Capital $233.35 million 11.15 $168.21 million $2.60 15.95

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Main Street Capital. Main Street Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chipotle Mexican Grill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 4.08% 19.78% 10.11% Main Street Capital 73.33% 10.70% 6.28%

Dividends

Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Chipotle Mexican Grill does not pay a dividend. Main Street Capital pays out 94.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Main Street Capital has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and Main Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 6 12 14 0 2.25 Main Street Capital 0 3 1 0 2.25

Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus target price of $663.83, suggesting a potential downside of 10.24%. Main Street Capital has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.18%. Given Main Street Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Main Street Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, manufacturing, media, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors. It does not seek to invest in start-up companies or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in traditional or basic businesses. The firm primarily invests in companies based in the Southern, South Central, and Southwestern regions of the United States but also considers other domestic investment opportunities. It typically invests between $2 million and $75 million in equity and $5 million to $50 million in debt, revenue between $10 million and $150 million, enterprise value between $3 million and $50 million, and EBITDA between $1 million and $20 million. The firm seeks to charge a fixed interest rate between 12 percent and 14 percent, payable in cash, in case of its mezzanine loan investments. The firm typically invests in the form of term debt with equity participation and/or direct equity investments. It prefers to maintain fully diluted minority and majority equity positions in its portfolio companies of 5 percent to 50 percent, and may have controlling interests in some instances. The firm also co-invests with other investment firms. It seeks to exit its debt investments through the repayment of the investment from internally generated cash flow and/or refinancing within a period of three to seven years. It participates in warrants, PIK (Payment in Kind) interest, convertible securities, junior secured or unsecured, senior secured debt, unitranche debt, equity related, common equity, and preferred equity. Main Street Capital Corporation was incorporated on March 9, 2007 and is based at Houston, Texas.

