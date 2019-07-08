Comparing STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) and Tenax Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:TENX)

STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) and Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for STARPHARMA HOLD/S and Tenax Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STARPHARMA HOLD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

STARPHARMA HOLD/S has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STARPHARMA HOLD/S and Tenax Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STARPHARMA HOLD/S N/A N/A N/A Tenax Therapeutics N/A -175.30% -156.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STARPHARMA HOLD/S and Tenax Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STARPHARMA HOLD/S $3.79 million 96.18 -$7.97 million N/A N/A Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.81 million ($9.04) -0.15

Tenax Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STARPHARMA HOLD/S.

STARPHARMA HOLD/S Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom. It also develops DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of a range of tumors, such as breast, prostate, and lung; and DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for solid tumors, as well as DEP irinotecan, an anti-cancer drug used to treat colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

