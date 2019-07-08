Comparing Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) and Mechel PAO (NASDAQ:MTL)

Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) and Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ossen Innovation alerts:

0.4% of Ossen Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 60.0% of Ossen Innovation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of Mechel PAO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ossen Innovation has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mechel PAO has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ossen Innovation and Mechel PAO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ossen Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A Mechel PAO 0 2 1 0 2.33

Mechel PAO has a consensus target price of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 462.80%. Given Mechel PAO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mechel PAO is more favorable than Ossen Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Ossen Innovation and Mechel PAO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ossen Innovation N/A N/A N/A Mechel PAO N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ossen Innovation and Mechel PAO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ossen Innovation $136.10 million 0.09 $10.38 million N/A N/A Mechel PAO $4.69 billion 0.02 $200.79 million N/A N/A

Mechel PAO has higher revenue and earnings than Ossen Innovation.

About Ossen Innovation

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties. The company's Steel segment produces and sells semi-finished steel products, long steel products, and carbon and stainless flat products; ferrosilicon products; and pig iron, as well as metal products, including wire products, stampings and forgings, structural shapes, beams, and rails. Its Power segment generates and supplies electricity, heat energy, and other power resources to third parties. The company was formerly known as Mechel OAO and changed its name to Mechel PAO in March 2016. Mechel PAO was founded in 2003 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ossen Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ossen Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.