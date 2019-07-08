Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of Central European Media Enterprises stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Central European Media Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 53.69%. The firm had revenue of $146.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 506,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 136,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

