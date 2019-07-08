Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

CSFFF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $177.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.91. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

