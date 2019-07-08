Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Upgraded to Outperform at Main First Bank

Main First Bank upgraded shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Burberry Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Burberry Group to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,923.33 ($25.13).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,954.50 ($25.54) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,795.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,338 ($30.55). The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51%.

In related news, insider Julie Brown purchased 24,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,775 ($23.19) per share, for a total transaction of £426,905.25 ($557,827.32).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.