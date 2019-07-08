Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) versus The GEO Group (NASDAQ:GEO) Financial Contrast

Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) and The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Reit pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. The GEO Group pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The GEO Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. The GEO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

79.3% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of The GEO Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Reit and The GEO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Reit 217.45% 114.71% 20.56% The GEO Group 6.34% 14.82% 3.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Property Reit and The GEO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A The GEO Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

The GEO Group has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.07%. Given The GEO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Brookfield Property Reit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Property Reit and The GEO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Reit $2.06 billion 0.88 $4.09 billion N/A N/A The GEO Group $2.33 billion 1.09 $145.09 million $2.47 8.46

Brookfield Property Reit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The GEO Group.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Brookfield Property Reit on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock. Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 135 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

