Brokerages Set SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) Price Target at $11.64

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.64 ($13.54).

Several research firms recently issued reports on AM3D. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of SLM Solutions Group stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €13.40 ($15.58). 23,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,489. SLM Solutions Group has a twelve month low of €5.63 ($6.55) and a twelve month high of €32.95 ($38.31). The company has a market cap of $265.04 million and a PE ratio of -13.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and periphery devices for selective laser melting.

