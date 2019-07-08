Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Target Price at $24.54

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Gibson Energy from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$23.29. 235,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.88. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$16.90 and a one year high of C$24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 88.18%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

See Also: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.