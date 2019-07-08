Brokerages Expect Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.19. Yelp posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $235.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.96 million. Yelp had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Shares of Yelp stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.74. 17,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Yelp has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

