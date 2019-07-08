Brokerages Expect ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $830.92 Million

Brokerages predict that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will report sales of $830.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $826.49 million and the highest is $835.40 million. ServiceNow posted sales of $631.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $788.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.09 million. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $271.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.68.

NOW stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,455.35, a PEG ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $147.63 and a 12 month high of $294.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.93.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 21,103 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $5,565,283.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 3,259 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.07, for a total transaction of $795,424.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,549.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,018 shares of company stock valued at $26,271,783. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

