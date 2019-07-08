Brokerages Expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) will report $57.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.90 million to $63.90 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $228.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.85 million to $248.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $218.12 million, with estimates ranging from $185.23 million to $251.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSMT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 151,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,321. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.47.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.