Brokerages Expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) will report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.64). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.28. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,729.02% and a negative return on equity of 123.00%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

BLCM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. 1,127,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,505. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

