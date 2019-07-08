Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Announce -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($2.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TPTX shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis acquired 12,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brian Lee Baker acquired 2,800 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 774,800 shares of company stock valued at $13,946,400.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.97. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.