Brian Moller Buys 500,000 Shares of Lithium Consolidated Mineral Explrtn Ltd (ASX:LI3) Stock

Lithium Consolidated Mineral Explrtn Ltd (ASX:LI3) insider Brian Moller acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,500.00 ($18,085.11).

Shares of ASX:LI3 opened at A$0.06 ($0.04) on Monday. Lithium Consolidated Mineral Explrtn Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.05 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of A$0.16 ($0.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98.

Lithium Consolidated Mineral Explrtn Company Profile

Lithium Consolidated Limited operates as a lithium minerals exploration company. The company primarily explores for lithium brine and hard-rock lithium deposits. It holds a 80% interest in the Tonopah Lithium project that consists of 425 placer claims located in the Clayton Valley, West Central Nevada, the United States; a 100% interest in the Yilgarn Lithium project comprising 16 exploration licenses covering an area of 747 square kilometers located in the Yilgarn province of Western Australia; and 7 lithium exploration assets in the Mutare Greenstone Belt in Zimbabwe, Africa.

