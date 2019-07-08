BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.30 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.80 to C$1.40 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$0.86 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $161.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.82.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

