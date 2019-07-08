BidaskClub Lowers Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $272.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.53 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chris H. Booth acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $64,125.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,803 shares in the company, valued at $174,170.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert D. Bondurant acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $66,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,101 shares in the company, valued at $520,933.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 44,285 shares of company stock valued at $306,465. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $418,000. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

