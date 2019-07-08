BidaskClub Lowers Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.
NASDAQ MMLP opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $272.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.32.
In related news, VP Chris H. Booth acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $64,125.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,803 shares in the company, valued at $174,170.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert D. Bondurant acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $66,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,101 shares in the company, valued at $520,933.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 44,285 shares of company stock valued at $306,465. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $418,000. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
