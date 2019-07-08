Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €70.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAYN. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, March 11th. HSBC set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.63 ($93.76).

Bayer stock opened at €60.71 ($70.59) on Thursday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €55.48.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

