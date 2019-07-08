Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €5.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.18 ($7.19) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €4.99 ($5.80).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

