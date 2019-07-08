Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AUTO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 482 ($6.30) to GBX 609 ($7.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 531.67 ($6.95).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 557.20 ($7.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 576.88. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 375.60 ($4.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

