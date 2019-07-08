Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) and Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns (OTCMKTS:MNGA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) and Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns (NASDAQ:MNGA) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atlas Copco and Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns 0 0 1 0 3.00

Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 617.70%. Given Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

Dividends

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns does not pay a dividend. Atlas Copco pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Copco and Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $4.68 billion 1.95 $520.14 million $1.24 17.54 Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns $3.71 million 0.54 -$11.02 million N/A N/A

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 11.16% 20.10% 8.01% Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns -182.04% -98.33% -74.81%

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves. The company also provides heat transfer products, including air heat exchangers; exhaust gas economizers, and oil/gas-fired composite steam and steam boilers; burners; oil/gas-fired hot water and thermal, and waste heat recovery heaters; plate and tubular heat exchangers; and scraped surface heat exchangers. In addition, it offers separation products comprising cylindrical filter baskets and filtering elements; decanters and separators; evaporation systems; filters and strainers; and membrane and pump control systems. Further, the company provides process solutions consisting of ballast water, brewery, bulk, desalination, edible oil, exhaust gas cleaning, filling, fresh water, fuel conditioning, marine exhaust gas, olive oil, protein, refrigeration, safety, and thermal solutions. It serves the biotech and pharmaceuticals, energy, chemicals,food, dairy, beverage, home and personal care, HVAC, machinery and manufacturing, marine and transportation, mining, minerals, pigment, pulp and paper, refrigeration, semiconductor and electronics, steel, and water and waste treatment industries. The company was formerly known as AB Separator and changed its name to Alfa Laval AB (publ) in 1963. Alfa Laval AB (publ) was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns Company Profile

Taronis Technologies, Inc., an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. The company offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen-based fuel for metal cutting as an alternative to acetylene. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2. In addition, the company sells and licenses the plasma arc technology for the processing of liquid waste. It also distributes MagneGas2, as well as other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

