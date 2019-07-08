ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASAZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of ASAZY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,495. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

