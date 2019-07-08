Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on RCUS. BTIG Research began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $387.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.01. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $16.06.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 613.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $113,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen bought 41,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $328,581.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 140,343 shares of company stock worth $1,120,078. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2,591.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,931.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.