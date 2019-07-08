Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,390

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Anglo American to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,280 ($29.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,128.67 ($27.81).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,137.50 ($27.93) on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,053.02. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, with a total value of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

