AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.43. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 223,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 104.9% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 187,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

