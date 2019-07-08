AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
Shares of ANGO stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.43. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $25.48.
AngioDynamics Company Profile
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.
