Analysts Set Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Price Target at $23.25

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STML. BidaskClub cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 47,115 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $710,023.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 56,316 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $849,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,177 shares of company stock worth $2,236,377. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,614,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,302,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 248,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 95,747 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 639,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 215,915 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 358,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 225,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,385. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $625.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.33. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

