Analysts Expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Envestnet to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Envestnet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

ENV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.78. 123,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,232. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, insider Stuart Depina sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $342,164.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $67,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,824.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,869 shares of company stock worth $4,127,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,851,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $30,983,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $14,386,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,898,000 after purchasing an additional 152,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 21.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 766,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,111,000 after buying an additional 133,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

