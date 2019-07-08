Analysts Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post $85.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.29 million to $86.65 million. Consumer Portfolio Services reported sales of $99.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $337.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.03 million to $340.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $301.30 million, with estimates ranging from $288.13 million to $314.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.65 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of CPSS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,875. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.