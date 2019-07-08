Analysts Expect Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Antares Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of ATRS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,581. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $548.03 million, a PE ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 30,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,868.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,422,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 100.3% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,675 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,507,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 816,798 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 615,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,830 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 304,945 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

