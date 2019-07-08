Analysts Anticipate Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce $274.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.01 million. Smart Global posted sales of $373.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smart Global.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $43,786.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,381 shares of company stock valued at $301,147. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 236,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,593. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $552.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.