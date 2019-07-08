Analysts Anticipate Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings. Archrock posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

AROC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,222,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Archrock by 185.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,068,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 695,018 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 4,678.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 671,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 657,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Archrock by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,137,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,955,000 after purchasing an additional 562,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Archrock by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,747,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 538,847 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AROC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.43. 9,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,859. Archrock has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

