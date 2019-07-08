Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.54.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT opened at $144.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.89. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 47,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.77, for a total value of $7,081,138.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,929,920 shares in the company, valued at $432,954,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total transaction of $257,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 640,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,902,000 after buying an additional 105,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 44,486 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 38.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 42,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.