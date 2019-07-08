$764.00 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to post $764.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $777.20 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $722.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.84 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Motco grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 937.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.78. 393,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $121.98.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.