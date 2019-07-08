$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) will report sales of $7.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Raytheon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.95 billion and the highest is $7.07 billion. Raytheon reported sales of $6.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full-year sales of $28.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.34 billion to $29.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.54 billion to $31.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Vertical Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

RTN traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $173.77. 1,632,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.28. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $210.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 94,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 339,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,125,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

