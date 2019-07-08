$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to report $7.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.91 billion and the highest is $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $28.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.64 billion to $29.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.28 billion to $31.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.80. 1,407,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.40. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,570.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,608 shares of company stock worth $3,405,300. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

