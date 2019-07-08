$61.50 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report $61.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.99 million and the highest is $62.00 million. Hudson Technologies reported sales of $58.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year sales of $181.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.51 million to $181.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $209.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hudson Technologies.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 34.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on HDSN. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

HDSN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.82. 310,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.05. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,828,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

